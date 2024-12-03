New Mexico State takes on Abilene Christian, looks to halt 4-game slide

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-4) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-4)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks to end its four-game slide when the Aggies play Abilene Christian.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 at home. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-2 on the road. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Quion Williams averaging 3.1.

New Mexico State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Carpenter is shooting 43.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Aggies.

Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 14.9 points for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

