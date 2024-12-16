New Mexico State hosts Southern Utah following Simpson’s 21-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (4-6) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (4-6)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays New Mexico State after Jamir Simpson scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 102-66 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Aggies are 2-1 on their home court. New Mexico State has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

The Thunderbirds are 1-3 in road games. Southern Utah leads the WAC scoring 15.1 fast break points per game.

New Mexico State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than New Mexico State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.5 points for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.