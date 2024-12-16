New Mexico State hosts Southern Utah following Simpson’s 21-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (4-6)
Las Cruces, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays New Mexico State after Jamir Simpson scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 102-66 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.
The Aggies are 2-1 on their home court. New Mexico State has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.
The Thunderbirds are 1-3 in road games. Southern Utah leads the WAC scoring 15.1 fast break points per game.
New Mexico State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than New Mexico State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.
Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.5 points for the Thunderbirds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
