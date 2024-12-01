New Mexico State faces Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (4-2) Estero, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State…

Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (4-2)

Estero, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and New Mexico State square off in Estero, Florida.

The Aggies are 4-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Redbirds are 3-3 in non-conference play. Illinois State is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

New Mexico State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Illinois State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game New Mexico State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Kaiser is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Aggies.

Shannon Dowell is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Redbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

