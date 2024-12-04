New Mexico State Aggies take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats on 4-game skid

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-4) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at New Mexico State Aggies (3-4)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State will try to end its four-game slide when the Aggies take on Abilene Christian.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 at home. New Mexico State averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 away from home. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 3.7.

New Mexico State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game New Mexico State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Carpenter is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Aggies.

Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 14.9 points for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.