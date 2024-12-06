New Mexico plays New Mexico State after Dent’s 20-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (3-5) at New Mexico Lobos (7-2, 1-0 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico State Aggies (3-5) at New Mexico Lobos (7-2, 1-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts New Mexico State after Donovan Dent scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 83-77 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos have gone 5-0 in home games. New Mexico scores 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 away from home. New Mexico State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

New Mexico makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). New Mexico State’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lobos.

Christian Cook is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 11.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.