New Mexico faces Fresno State on 3-game win streak

New Mexico Lobos (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-9, 0-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -15.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lobos take on Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Fresno State is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Lobos have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is second in the MWC with 17.4 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 7.2.

Fresno State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard is shooting 24.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.3 points.

Mustapha Amzil is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 14 points and 6.2 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

