New Hampshire visits Iowa after Sandfort’s 24-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces New Hampshire after Payton Sandfort scored 24 points in Iowa’s 95-88 win over the Utah Utes.

The Hawkeyes are 7-1 in home games. Iowa is fifth in the Big Ten with 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Owen Freeman averaging 13.8.

The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East with 12.6 assists per game led by Sami Pissis averaging 3.2.

Iowa averages 87.8 points, 11.3 more per game than the 76.5 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandfort is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Pissis is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.