New Hampshire takes on Stonehill on 3-game skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-8) South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks…

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-8)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks to stop its three-game slide with a win against Stonehill.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 in home games. Stonehill averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Brooke Paquette with 4.8.

The Wildcats are 3-5 in road games. New Hampshire has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stonehill averages 62.9 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 60.3 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Stonehill allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

Clara Gomez is averaging 4.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 52.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

