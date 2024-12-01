New Hampshire takes on Dartmouth on 3-game slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-4) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-4) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-2)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire aims to stop its three-game skid with a win over Dartmouth.

Dartmouth finished 7-19 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Big Green averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 6.7 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in road games. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 5.8.

