New Hampshire takes on Brown after DeChent’s 20-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Brown Bears (5-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Brown after Eva DeChent scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 94-39 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Bears have gone 3-2 at home. Brown scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-4 on the road. New Hampshire is third in the America East with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 7.4.

Brown’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 55.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 63.8 Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Powell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc.

DeChent is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

