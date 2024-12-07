Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Loyola Marymount Lions Saturday

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (3-4) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (3-4)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces Loyola Marymount for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Lions have gone 1-2 at home. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Jevon Porter paces the Lions with 8.0 boards.

The Wolf Pack play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 6.0.

Loyola Marymount averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lions.

Kobe Sanders is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

