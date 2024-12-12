Nevada wins 77-63 against South Dakota State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nick Davidson’s 16 points helped Nevada defeat South Dakota State 77-63 on Wednesday. Davidson added six…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nick Davidson’s 16 points helped Nevada defeat South Dakota State 77-63 on Wednesday.

Davidson added six rebounds and six assists for the Wolf Pack (7-3). Tyler Rolison scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Tre Coleman shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists.

Joe Sayler led the Jackrabbits (8-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Owen Larson added 11 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State. Matthew Mors also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

