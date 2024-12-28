Nevada visits Newton and Wyoming

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-4, 0-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-5, 0-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-4, 0-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-5, 0-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Nevada after Kobe Newton scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 73-69 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Cowboys are 5-0 in home games. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC scoring 73.7 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 0-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Nevada averages 5.2 more points per game (76.6) than Wyoming gives up (71.4).

The Cowboys and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is averaging 18.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.