Nevada visits Brubaker and Pepperdine

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-5) at Pepperdine Waves (4-3)

Malibu, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on Nevada after Ella Brubaker scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 68-61 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Waves are 2-0 on their home court. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Megan Harkey averaging 8.0.

The Wolf Pack have gone 1-1 away from home. Nevada averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Pepperdine is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 8.9 points.

Kennedy Lee is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

