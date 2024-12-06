Nevada visits Brubaker and Pepperdine

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-5) at Pepperdine Waves (4-3) Malibu, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Nevada after…

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-5) at Pepperdine Waves (4-3)

Malibu, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Nevada after Ella Brubaker scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 68-61 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Waves have gone 2-0 in home games. Pepperdine is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolf Pack have gone 1-1 away from home.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brubaker is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Waves.

Kennedy Lee is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

