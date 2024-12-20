Nevada takes on Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-2) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (5-7) Makawao, Hawaii; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-2) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (5-7)

Makawao, Hawaii; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Nevada square off in Makawao, Hawaii.

The Wolf Pack have a 5-7 record against non-conference oppponents.

The Hilltoppers have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents.

Nevada’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Givens is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Alexis Mead is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.