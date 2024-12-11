Nevada take on South Dakota State in non-conference action

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-3) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-3)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts South Dakota State in non-conference action.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1 in home games. Nevada is third in the MWC in team defense, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Jackrabbits have gone 0-1 away from home. South Dakota State is third in the Summit League scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Nevada makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). South Dakota State scores 12.8 more points per game (78.7) than Nevada allows to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 6.8 points.

Oscar Cluff is scoring 18.4 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Jackrabbits.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.