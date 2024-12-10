Nevada hosts South Dakota State in non-conference matchup

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-3) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-3)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on South Dakota State in non-conference play.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1 in home games. Nevada is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Jackrabbits are 0-1 in road games. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 11.7.

Nevada scores 74.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 66.5 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State scores 12.8 more points per game (78.7) than Nevada allows (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Owen Larson is averaging 7.9 points for the Jackrabbits.

