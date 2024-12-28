Nevada hosts Kelemeni and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (7-6) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-8) Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

San Jose State Spartans (7-6) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-8)

Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Nevada after Sofia Kelemeni scored 27 points in San Jose State’s 100-44 win against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-3 in home games. Nevada is seventh in the MWC in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Lexie Givens paces the Wolf Pack with 6.2 boards.

The Spartans are 1-2 on the road. San Jose State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nevada’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Wolf Pack and Spartans meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Wolf Pack.

Rylei Waugh is averaging 7.2 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

