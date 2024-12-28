Neskovic and Richmond host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-8) at Richmond Spiders (5-7) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -3.5;…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-8) at Richmond Spiders (5-7)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts FGCU after Dusan Neskovic scored 23 points in Richmond’s 78-71 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Spiders are 3-2 on their home court. Richmond has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. FGCU is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Richmond’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is shooting 44.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Spiders.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

