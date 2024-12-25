Nemeiksa blocks 3-pointer at the buzzer and Hawaii beats Oakland in overtime at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa scored 25 points and he blocked a 3-point shot on the last possession of overtime…

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa scored 25 points and he blocked a 3-point shot on the last possession of overtime to help Hawaii defeat Oakland 73-70 on Wednesday in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Nemeiksa also had 11 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (8-4). Harry Rouhliadeff scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Ryan Rapp went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (4-9) were led by Malcolm Christie, who posted 27 points. Tuburu Niavalurua added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Naivalurua made a reverse layup with 27 seconds left in regulation to give Oakland a 64-62 lead. Aaron Hunkin-Claytor had a bank shot roll off the rim, but Tanner Christensen grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws with 4.8 seconds left to tie it. Then both teams turned it over to force overtime.

