Nelson leads Utah Valley against James Madison after 22-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at James Madison Dukes (5-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits James Madison after Dominick Nelson scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 77-63 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Dukes are 3-1 on their home court. James Madison is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.6 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Wolverines are 1-3 in road games. Utah Valley is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

James Madison averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 6.4 more points per game (76.0) than James Madison allows to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Brown is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Dukes.

Nelson is averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

