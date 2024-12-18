Nelson and Idaho host UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (6-4, 2-0 Big West) at Idaho Vandals (7-2) Moscow; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts…

UC Davis Aggies (6-4, 2-0 Big West) at Idaho Vandals (7-2)

Moscow; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts UC Davis after Olivia Nelson scored 20 points in Idaho’s 71-56 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Vandals are 4-0 in home games. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 14.9 assists per game led by Hope Hassmann averaging 3.7.

The Aggies are 3-3 in road games. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West giving up 60.6 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

Idaho makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). UC Davis scores 13.3 more points per game (69.1) than Idaho allows (55.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosie Schweizer is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Vandals.

Tova Sabel averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

