Neely scores 16 as Albany (NY) beats Stony Brook 77-70

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Neely’s 16 points off the bench led Albany (NY) to a 77-70 victory against Stony Brook on Sunday.

Neely also contributed nine rebounds for the Great Danes (8-7). Amar’e Marshall scored 15 points, going 6 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Kacper Klaczek had 10 points and shot 4 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Ben Wight led the way for the Seawolves (4-9) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Joseph Octave added 13 points and five steals for Stony Brook. Jared Frey finished with 13 points.

Albany (NY) took the lead with 19:30 left in the first half and did not give it up. Marshall led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-31 at the break. Albany (NY) used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 19-point lead at 55-36 with 14:01 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Albany (NY) plays Saturday against UMass-Lowell at home, and Stony Brook visits Monmouth on Thursday.

