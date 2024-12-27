Necas scores 15, Duquesne beats Cleary 93-45

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jakub Necas scored 15 points as Duquesne beat Cleary 93-45 on Friday night. Necas added five rebounds…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jakub Necas scored 15 points as Duquesne beat Cleary 93-45 on Friday night.

Necas added five rebounds for the Dukes (5-8). Eli Wilborn scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Cam Crawford had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Chris Williams and AJ Hess scored eight points for Cleary.

Duquesne led 49-22 at halftime, with Crawford racking up 10 points. Duquesne pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 43 points. Necas led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.