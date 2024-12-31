Nebraska visits No. 4 USC following Watkins’ 31-point showing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC takes on Nebraska after JuJu Watkins scored 31 points in USC’s 78-58 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Trojans are 7-1 on their home court. USC scores 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 32.0 points per game.

The Cornhuskers have gone 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game.

USC’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game USC allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Iriafen is averaging 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Trojans.

Callin Hake is averaging 7.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.