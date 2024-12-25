Nebraska takes on Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (10-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Honolulu; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers…

Oregon State Beavers (10-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State and Nebraska meet at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Cornhuskers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.4.

The Beavers have a 10-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon State is fourth in the WCC scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Nebraska averages 77.7 points, 18.7 more per game than the 59.0 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 9.8 more points per game (76.8) than Nebraska allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is averaging 19.2 points for the Cornhuskers.

Michael Rataj is averaging 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

