Nebraska plays Michigan State after Essegian’s 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1) at Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1) at Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on Michigan State after Connor Essegian scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 103-72 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Spartans have gone 4-0 at home. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 41.1 points per game in the paint led by Coen Carr averaging 7.3.

The Cornhuskers have gone 1-0 away from home. Nebraska scores 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Michigan State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Nebraska has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Cornhuskers match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Holloman averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc.

Brice Williams is averaging 18.4 points for the Cornhuskers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.