Nebraska Cornhuskers square off against the Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers (10-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State and Nebraska square off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Cornhuskers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.4.

The Beavers are 10-2 in non-conference play. Oregon State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nebraska’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 9.8 more points per game (76.8) than Nebraska allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Essegian is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 12.2 points.

Michael Rataj is scoring 16.3 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

