NC State Wolfpack take on the Florida State Seminoles on 3-game slide

Florida State Seminoles (7-2) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State…

Florida State Seminoles (7-2) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State enters the matchup with Florida State as losers of three games in a row.

The Wolfpack have gone 5-1 at home. NC State is the leader in the ACC with 19.8 fast break points.

The Seminoles are 0-1 in road games. Florida State averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

NC State scores 74.6 points, 8.3 more per game than the 66.3 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than NC State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wolfpack.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 17 points and 1.6 steals for the Seminoles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.