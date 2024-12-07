NC State puts home win streak on the line against Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-2) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-2) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Wolfpack take on Old Dominion.

The Wolfpack have gone 4-0 at home. NC State is seventh in the ACC in rebounding with 35.5 rebounds. Madison Hayes leads the Wolfpack with 5.4 boards.

The Monarchs have gone 1-1 away from home. Old Dominion averages 61.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

NC State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 3.3 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

En’Dya Buford is shooting 34.3% and averaging 10.6 points for the Monarchs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

