NC State faces No. 18 Ole Miss following Rivers’ 21-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) at NC State Wolfpack (4-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays No. 18 Ole Miss after Saniya Rivers scored 21 points in NC State’s 82-65 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Wolfpack are 3-0 in home games. NC State ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Rivers leads the Wolfpack with 5.1 boards.

The Rebels are 1-0 on the road. Ole Miss is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

NC State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (34.5%). Ole Miss averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game NC State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

Kirsten Deans is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 12.1 points.

