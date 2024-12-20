Natabou leads Florida International against Hampton after 22-point game

Hampton Pirates (3-5) at Florida International Panthers (3-6) Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Hampton after…

Hampton Pirates (3-5) at Florida International Panthers (3-6)

Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Hampton after Isnelle Natabou scored 22 points in Florida International’s 72-56 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Panthers are 3-4 in home games. Florida International ranks second in the CUSA with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Natabou averaging 4.0.

The Pirates are 1-2 in road games. Hampton has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Florida International averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Panthers.

Jasha Clinton is averaging 14 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

