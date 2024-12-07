N.C. A&T visits Liberty on 3-game road slide

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-4) at Liberty Lady Flames (4-3) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-4) at Liberty Lady Flames (4-3)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T travels to Liberty looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Flames are 2-1 on their home court. Liberty ranks third in the CUSA with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Brooke Moore averaging 4.0.

The Aggies have gone 0-3 away from home. N.C. A&T is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Liberty makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). N.C. A&T averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Flames.

Jordyn Dorsey is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.