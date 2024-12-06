N.C. A&T plays Liberty on 3-game road skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-4) at Liberty Lady Flames (4-3) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-4) at Liberty Lady Flames (4-3)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Aggies take on Liberty.

The Flames have gone 2-1 at home. Liberty scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 0-3 away from home. N.C. A&T is seventh in the CAA with 11.8 assists per game led by Jordyn Dorsey averaging 3.3.

Liberty makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). N.C. A&T’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (38.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is shooting 59.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Flames.

Dorsey is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

