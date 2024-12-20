N.C. A&T plays FGCU on 4-game road slide

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will attempt to stop its four-game road slide when the Aggies take on FGCU.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. FGCU is third in the ASUN with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Cerina Rolle averaging 3.4.

The Aggies are 0-4 on the road. N.C. A&T is second in the CAA allowing 56.9 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

FGCU scores 65.4 points, 8.5 more per game than the 56.9 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is shooting 62.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Eagles.

Jordyn Dorsey is shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

