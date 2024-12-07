N.C. A&T hosts UNC Greensboro after Giles’ 25-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5, 0-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays N.C. A&T after Kenyon Giles scored 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 72-68 victory over the High Point Panthers.

The Aggies are 2-0 on their home court. N.C. A&T is fourth in the CAA scoring 80.0 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Jones averaging 5.3.

N.C. A&T scores 80.0 points, 15.4 more per game than the 64.6 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Forrest is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

Giles is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

