N.C. A&T hosts King and North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-10, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays N.C. A&T after Po’Boigh King scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 82-67 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Aggies have gone 2-2 at home. N.C. A&T is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-5 on the road. North Carolina Central ranks eighth in the MEAC with 17.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Adedire averaging 2.7.

N.C. A&T averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.5 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is averaging 18.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies.

King is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

