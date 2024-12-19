N.C. A&T faces FGCU on 4-game road skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits FGCU looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. FGCU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 0-4 on the road. N.C. A&T is 0-1 in one-possession games.

FGCU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 3.4 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 56.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 52.3 FGCU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jordyn Dorsey averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

