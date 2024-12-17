Myers scores 21, Western Illinois takes down Tennessee Tech 71-68

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Myers scored 21 points as Western Illinois beat Tennessee Tech 71-68 on Tuesday night. Myers…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Myers scored 21 points as Western Illinois beat Tennessee Tech 71-68 on Tuesday night.

Myers shot 7 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Leathernecks (7-5, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Marko Maletic scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Sean Smith shot 5 for 16, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Ray Glasgow led the way for the Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-1) with 20 points. Rodney Johnson Jr. added 19 points and 16 rebounds for Tennessee Tech. Jaylon Johnson had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

