Myers and Western Illinois host Lindenwood

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-5, 1-0 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (5-7, 0-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Lindenwood after Ryan Myers scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 71-68 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Lions have gone 4-1 at home. Lindenwood is fifth in the OVC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Leathernecks are 1-0 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lindenwood is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 71.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 69.2 Lindenwood allows to opponents.

The Lions and Leathernecks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Bass averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

Marko Maletic is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

