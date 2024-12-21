Myers and Western Illinois host Lindenwood

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-5, 1-0 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (5-7, 0-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-5, 1-0 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (5-7, 0-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Lindenwood after Ryan Myers scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 71-68 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Lions have gone 4-1 at home. Lindenwood ranks fourth in the OVC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 2.3.

The Leathernecks are 1-0 against conference opponents. Western Illinois is fifth in the OVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Tay Knox averaging 7.5.

Lindenwood is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Lindenwood gives up.

The Lions and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Lions.

Marko Maletic is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 16.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

