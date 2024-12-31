Mustapha Amzil scores 23 as New Mexico cruises to 103-89 victory over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mustapha Amzil and C.J. Noland scored 23 points apiece to lead New Mexico to a 103-89…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mustapha Amzil and C.J. Noland scored 23 points apiece to lead New Mexico to a 103-89 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday night.

Amzil added five rebounds for the Lobos (11-3, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Noland made 11 for 17 shots. Donovan Dent scored 17.

Zaon Collins led the Bulldogs (4-10, 0-3) with 20 points. Elijah Price totaled 15 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and three blocks. Brian Amuneke also had 15 points.

New Mexico took the lead with 17:53 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 53-36 at halftime, with Amzil racking up 14 points. New Mexico pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

