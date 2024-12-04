Murua Txintxurreta leads Fordham against Yale after 23-point game

Fordham Rams (4-3) at Yale Bulldogs (1-8) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Yale after…

Fordham Rams (4-3) at Yale Bulldogs (1-8)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Yale after Irene Murua Txintxurreta scored 23 points in Fordham’s 64-55 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-3 in home games. Yale is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 53.2 points while shooting 35.4% from the field.

The Rams are 1-2 in road games. Fordham is sixth in the A-10 allowing 57.6 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Yale scores 53.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 57.6 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 2.2 per game Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Lee averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

Taylor Donaldson is averaging 16.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Rams.

