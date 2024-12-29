Murray, Wichita State Shockers to host Lampkin and the North Texas Eagles

North Texas Eagles (8-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-7) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tommisha Lampkin and…

North Texas Eagles (8-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-7)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tommisha Lampkin and North Texas visit Jayla Murray and Wichita State in AAC play.

The Shockers are 4-3 in home games. Wichita State allows 69.5 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. North Texas ranks fifth in the AAC giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Wichita State scores 66.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 62.1 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Wichita State gives up.

The Shockers and Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Shockers.

Lampkin is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

