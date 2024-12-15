Murray State visits Alabama after Poock’s 30-point showing

Murray State Racers (5-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces…

Murray State Racers (5-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces Alabama after Halli Poock scored 30 points in Murray State’s 116-80 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Crimson Tide are 5-0 in home games. Alabama is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Racers are 3-1 on the road. Murray State scores 91.1 points and has outscored opponents by 19.4 points per game.

Alabama scores 84.3 points, 12.6 more per game than the 71.7 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 36.9 more points per game (91.1) than Alabama allows (54.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Nye is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 13.2 points.

Katelyn Young is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Racers.

