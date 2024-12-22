Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Murray State Racers (6-4, 1-1 MVC) Honolulu; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Murray State Racers (6-4, 1-1 MVC)

Honolulu; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Nebraska in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Racers are 5-3 in non-conference play. Murray State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cornhuskers have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Nebraska is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Murray State makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Nebraska has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Racers.

Brice Williams is averaging 18.9 points for the Cornhuskers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

