Murray State Racers play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-3) vs. Murray State Racers (6-6, 1-1 MVC)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Loyola Chicago in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Racers have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Murray State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Ramblers have a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Justin Moore with 5.3.

Murray State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Racers.

Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

