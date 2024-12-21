Murray State plays Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Murray State Racers (6-4, 1-1 MVC) Honolulu; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Murray State Racers (6-4, 1-1 MVC)

Honolulu; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and Murray State square off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Racers have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Murray State is seventh in the MVC scoring 78.8 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 6-1 in non-conference play. Nebraska is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Murray State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Racers.

Brice Williams is averaging 18.9 points for the Cornhuskers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.