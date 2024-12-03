Murray State plays Evansville after Ferguson’s 21-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (3-4) at Murray State Racers (4-2) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -13;…

Evansville Purple Aces (3-4) at Murray State Racers (4-2)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -13; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Evansville after AJ Ferguson scored 21 points in Murray State’s 79-66 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Racers are 2-1 on their home court. Murray State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Aces are 0-3 on the road. Evansville ranks eighth in the MVC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Gabriel Pozzato averaging 7.7.

Murray State makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Evansville has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terence Harcum is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Racers.

Cameron Haffner is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 15.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

